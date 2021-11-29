Fashion world mourns death of Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh, fashion's highest profile Black designer and the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton's menswear collections, died on Sunday of cancer, Vuitton's owner LVMH said.
Following are reactions to his death.
KIM JONES, CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF DIOR MEN
"So sad to hear about the passing of dear Virgil, one of the kindest people you could meet, many great times spent travelling the world and hanging out in hotel rooms working the floor and going through Japanese magazines and laughing and talking about ideas … my thoughts to Shannon and the children and the rest of his family."
FASHION DESIGNER DONATELLA VERSACE
"Virgil, I am lost for words. The world has lost a fashion superstar. An innovator. A creator for the history books. I am thinking of all your loved ones on this tragic day. Love, Donatella."
FORMER ELLE MAGAZINE EDITOR-IN-CHIEF NINA GARCIA
"You left us way too soon Virgil. Your creativity, your infinite sense of curiosity, your love for design, your impeccable work ethic and your enormous generosity shaped a creative universe that challenged old misconceptions about how fashion should establish a dialogue with other disciplines. Your understanding of fashion bridged a gap, attracting a new audience that revered your designs."
FASHION HOUSE GUCCI
"We would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Virgil Abloh, an immense inspiration to us all both as a designer and as a person. He will be deeply missed though his vision will live on through the trails that he blazed throughout his career." (Reuters)
