Virat Kohli admires Anushka Sharma’s presence in his life, reveals his love note

Virat Kohli admires Anushka Sharma’s presence in his life

Cricketer Virat Kohli penned a mushy note for his beloved wife Anushka Sharma on Sunday as they admired the scenic view in latest post.



Taking to Instagram, the captain of the Indian Cricket team shared a loved-up picture with his wife posing intimately by a bed of rocks and captioned it, “With you by my side, I am at home anywhere (heart emoji) @anushkasharma.”





The picture seemed to be from their stay in England this year.

Fans showered their post with love and appreciation as they gushed over their epic chemistry.

In the pictures, Virat donned a military green jacket while Anushka sported a pink and black outfit enjoying the weather and the cool sea breeze.

The couple have been spending quite a happy life together and often update fans on their love.