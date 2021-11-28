 
Lindsay Lohan engaged to beau Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan and her man Bader Shammas are taking their relationship to the next level after two years

By Web Desk
November 28, 2021
Lindsay Lohan and her boyfriend Bader Shammas are engaged after two years of dating.

The Mean Girls actress took to Instagram to share the news with photos of her cuddled up with her man.

She also gave fans a glimpse of the sparkling engagement ring which includes a large diamond with a smaller band of stones.

"My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love," Lindsay captioned the post.

