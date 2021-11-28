Giorgio Armani receives Italy’s highest civilian honour

Italian fashion extraordinaire Giorgio Armani was honoured with the Knight Grand Cross on Friday

Italian fashion extraordinaire Giorgio Armani was honoured with Italy’s highest civilian honour, the Knight Grand Cross, on Friday, reported Vogue.

Armani received the honour from Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella at a private ceremony at the Palazzo del Quirinale in Rome.

“This honour holds a particular meaning for me. It came from our president, who is not only the head of state, but also a man whose values, open-mindedness and kindness are unquestionably high,” said Armani after the ceremony.

“I am proud to represent Italy and I am honoured to receive this prestigious title, which the president is giving me on behalf of the whole country,” he added.

The Italian Knight Grand Cross is part of the country’s Order of Merit and has earlier been awarded to Valentino Garavani in 1986, and Miuccia Prada in 2015.

Armani himself has earlier received France’s highest order of merit in 2008.