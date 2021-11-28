Tourist crashes Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s breakfast date

Paul Barewijk, a Dutch journalist, spotted the couple at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday

A lucky tourist in Los Angeles got to crash Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakfast date over the weekend.

Paul Barewijk, a Dutch journalist, spotted the couple at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday and proceeded to snap selfies with the two for his Instagram account.

Barewijk recalled that he was having his morning tea when he noticed Kardashian and Davidson together.

“All of the sudden I looked to my right and saw Pete Davidson. I talked further with my mom and then I thought, 'Who is he talking with?' Because I know the latest dating rumours. And so, it was Kim Kardashian,” he told People.





He then went on to break the ice with Kardashian first, showing her pictures that he’d taken in front of the SKIMS pop-up store in Beverly Hills.

"I asked her for a photo. She said, 'Okay, sure,' and I asked Pete to take the photo. So, he did. We took two photos. told him that people in The Netherlands like him because of SNL, so... selfie? He took it!"

He also cemented rumours of them being a couple, saying, “They looked happy, sat close to each other and walked away together. It looked like a date to me.”