Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant if she has hired husband Ritesh?

Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan is as perplexed as audiences after Rakhi Sawant enters the show with alleged husband Ritesh.
Rakhi, who comes back as a wild card entry brings along her engineer husband, who also asked contestants some burning questions.
However, Salman who could not refrain from the question, asked Rakhi, “Is he really your husband, or have you hired him?” to which Rakhi replied, “No, no, he is my ‘pati parmeshwar', my only husband.” He later accepted her claim.
Ritesh then shared that he lives in Belgium. He said, “Rakhi never lies. Whatever she has said, it’s 100 percent true. It was my fault that I couldn’t accept her before, as I was too cautious with my profession and asked her to hold off. It was Rakhi’s maturity to adhere to this, and I asked her to not make my photos viral, and she had to face a lot of insults because of this,” as reported by Indianexpress.com.
'Hellbound' creator Yeon Sang-ho opened up about his plans for the show in a recent interview
Alia Bhatt said, “Happy birthday my sweetie"
Jay B, Park Jin-Young, BamBam and Kim Yu-Gyeom took the charge to cheer up Choi Young-Jae
Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji tests positive for COVID-19, says she is currently in home quarantine
Ceremonies will include military parades and celebrations as Mason is inaugurated as president, with Prince Charles --...
Soni Razdan said, “A little poem for my dearest Shaheen on her birthday”