Tanishaa Mukerji tests COVID positive, says she’s currently isolating

Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who has a massive fan following on various social networking platforms, took to her Instagram handle to share that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In her Instagram Story, shared on Saturday, the Neal n Nikki actress also informed her fans and followers that she is following protocol and currently isolating at home.

Informing fans about her health, she wrote, "Hey everyone I've been detected COVID positive and will be isolating as required."

On the work front, Tanishaa Mukerji will soon be seen in film Code Name Abdul. The film is set to release in theatres on Dec. 10. Tanishaa had resumed work amid the pandemic last year.

At the time, Tanishaa had stated that work must go on and one cannot live in fear. "It’s a bad situation for the film industry. There is definitely a risk taken every time you go on set. But you can calculate that risk to a certain amount and you can protect yourself in your environment," she had told media outlet.