Prince Andrew facing ‘nervous week’ ahead of starting Ghislaine Maxwell trail: report

Experts warn Prince Andrew has a tough week ahead of him in light of the upcoming Maxwell trail that is rolling in from next week.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

During his interview with Express UK he was quoted saying, “Discussing Prince Andrew, present, past and future for a Danish TV2 documentary airing next week.”

“I don’t feel he’s got any future as a senior working royal for reasons which seem obvious to me.”

“There will be world attention when Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial starts on Monday.”