Salman Khan shares a video to warn fans against taking firecrackers inside cinemas

Salman Khan on Saturday shared a video on Instagram to warn his fans against bringing firecrackers inside cinemas to avert any untoward incident .

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others."

Salman Khan, whose new film "Antim" just hit the theaters in India, urged his fans to "Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans."





He added, "My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point."



