Pics: Ranveer Singh looks classy in latest post

Actor Ranveer Singh left fans in awe after flaunting his vibrant style and sense of humor on social media.
He is an active media user who keeps fans updated on his work and fashion endeavours.
The Simmba actor took to Instagram and shared a bunch of breathtaking pictures of himself.
In one picture, the actor donned a white shirt and blazer paired with sunglasses completing his dapper look.
The next picture showcased the actor posing with hands inside his pocket.
Fans gushed over his look and penned in sweet comments praising him.
Ranveer's best friend Arjun kapoor reacted by saying, “Main na kehta tha Ladka Hero nahi hai Heera, Heera !!! (Literally).”
Queen Elizabeth II has a anti-hacker encryption mobile phone
Anushka Sharma hints on upcoming collaboration with Amazon Prime Video
Photography company sues Khloe Kardashian for copyright infringement
'His transformation was out of this world,' says Zoë Kravitz
'Jason was and still is devastated over his split with Olivia,' says insider
'This has been indoctrinated in Pakistanis since our country,' says Iffat Omar