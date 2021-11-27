Pics: Ranveer Singh looks classy in latest post



Actor Ranveer Singh left fans in awe after flaunting his vibrant style and sense of humor on social media.



He is an active media user who keeps fans updated on his work and fashion endeavours.

The Simmba actor took to Instagram and shared a bunch of breathtaking pictures of himself.





In one picture, the actor donned a white shirt and blazer paired with sunglasses completing his dapper look.

The next picture showcased the actor posing with hands inside his pocket.

Fans gushed over his look and penned in sweet comments praising him.

Ranveer's best friend Arjun kapoor reacted by saying, “Main na kehta tha Ladka Hero nahi hai Heera, Heera !!! (Literally).”