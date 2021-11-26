Jennifer Lawrence reveals reason behind taking a step back from the spotlight

Jennifer Lawrence said she has been deliberately taking a back seat from being in the spotlight.
For the purpose, the actress has been keeping her pregnancy under wraps.
The actress, who’s currently expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, touched upon her new boundaries as she returns to public life.
“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” she said.
“But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work," the actress added.
“I didn’t have a life. I thought I should go get one,” she said of the choice now. “The attention on me was so high and extreme that, in a bizarre way, the set had become a great escape. Everybody treats you normally. It’s not like you walk into hair and makeup and people are like, ‘Oh, my God!’ But you get burnt out. Eventually I had to ask myself, ‘Am I saying yes because I want to go to work the next day? Or am I doing this because I want to make this movie?’”
"We used marble from Makrana to build the house, which is the same that was used to build the Taj Mahal," he said.
Sidharth’s family will mark the late actor’s birthday by releasing a rap song recorded by him
'I’m grateful for it all—the good, the bad and eveything in between,' says Paris Hilton
Michael B. Jordan attends girlfriend Lori Harvey's Thanksgiving dinner
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal to marry on 9th December 2021
The 'A Star is Born' actress said she used method acting to get in the character