Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's '83 release date out now

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone hint on heroic storyline with '83

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have officially dropped the theatrical release date of their much-awaited film '83.

The sports flick, that is based on the life of famous Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, is directed by Kabir Khan and produced under the banner of Prithviraj Productions.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, Deepika, who plays Kapil Dev's wife in the film, announced the premiere on December 24.

"The story behind India's greatest victory!‘83’ RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DECEMBER, 2021!In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam!Trailer out on 30th November, 2021," captioned Deepika Padukone alongside snippets from the film.

Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil Dev himself, shared a heroic clip from the film captioning, "The greatest Story.The greatest Glory.83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.Teaser out now.Trailer out on 30th Nov."









