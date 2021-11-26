’83’ teaser out: Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone starrer to release on Dec. 24

Bollywood power couple, actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, has officially released the teaser of their much-awaited film, 83. Along with the first look, the star couple also revealed the theatrical release date of the upcoming movie.

On Friday morning, the Ram Leela famed couple took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a monochrome teaser from the film featuring the Gully Boy star essaying the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev.

The Piku actress, who plays Kapil Dev's wife in the film, announced that movie will be released in theatres on December 24. "The story behind India's greatest victory!‘83’ RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DECEMBER, 2021!In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam!Trailer out on 30th November, 2021," captioned Deepika alongside snippets from the film.

The teaser begins with date June 25, 1983, venue - Lords cricket stadium, London, recreating the historic day for Indian cricket team in World Cup. Ranveer as Kapil Dev could be seen briefly, catching the ball as the video ends.

The Padmaavat actor shared a heroic clip from the film captioning, "The greatest Story. The greatest Glory.83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th Nov."

The sports drama, which is based on the life of famous Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, is directed by Kabir Khan and produced under the banner of Prithviraj Productions. 83 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.