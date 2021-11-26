Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas quash divorce rumours yet again

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas yet again quashed the divorce rumours as the couple posted loved-up pictures on Thanksgiving.



Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared PDA-filled photos with the hubby and said “So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you @nickjonas. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.”

The Find You singer also took to the Facebook-owned app and posted the same picture with a lovely caption.

He wrote “Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra” followed by a heart emoji.

The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ posts came days after the former dropped Nick's last name from her Instagram handle, giving rise to speculations of a rift between them.