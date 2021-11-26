Meghan Markle’s lawyer’s comments on BBC documentary ‘hit Royal Family differently’

File Footage

Experts admit the Royal Family seems totally hit by the comments made by Meghan Markle’s lawyer.



This claim’s been made by royal commentator Victoria Howard and during her interview with Australian television, she admitted Meghan Markle’s lawyer’s comments on the BBC documentary have “struck a chord” with the Royal Family.

There she was quoted saying, "I think what has really, you know, struck a chord with the royals to release the statement is that Megan's lawyer was actually given air time to refute some of the claims that were made about her.



"And secondly, it's kind of removed some of this mystique about the Royal Family, being a family and not just kind of being offices working together.”

"I think that that was the key thing that I took away from it. That actually this is showing that everything isn't as rosy as we always think.”

Before concluding she also went on to admit, "And actually, they are quite dysfunctional, more than we might normally imagine."