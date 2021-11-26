Prince Harry ‘blows Charles out the water’ with furious media control speech on Meghan Markle

File Footage

Prince Harry has managed to ‘blow Prince Charles out of the water’ with his speech on media protocols regarding Meghan Markle coverage.



The emotional downfall of his clap back against this move has been analyzed by royal author Robert Jobson.

During his interview with the Sunday Express, he was quoted saying, “When you’re on a trip, say with the Prince of Wales in the Middle East, and all of your negotiations for a week to get the chat with the Prince of Wales, to say ‘We guarantee you the splash’.”

If it “all goes out the window because Harry releases this big statement about the press, and about their treatment of Meghan, was outrageous.”