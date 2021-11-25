Prince William uploads new video on YouTube channel after 13 days

Prince William on Thursday uploaded a new video of his latest activity on his official YouTube channel "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge".
The video features the Duke's conversation with emergency responders on mental health and support.
The video has been watched by thousands of people within an hour after it was uploaded.
The YouTube channel of Prince William and Kate Middleton has crossed more than half a million subscribers.
The latest video was posted with the gap of 13 days.
Jade Thirlwall has reportedly decided to pursue a solo career as she recorded some songs that have "impressed industry...
Ayesha Omar and Ushna Shah have called to abolish Karachi Zoo after a rare white lion died of pneumonia
Earlier in a statement, Gigi said and Zayn will do what is best for their daughter, Khai
Americans celebrate Thanksgiving with their friends and families and decorate their houses
'I’ve always wanted my art to have a message,' says Khatija Rahman
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh attend AP Dhillon's concert in Delhi