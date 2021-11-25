 
Thursday November 25, 2021
Prince William uploads new video on YouTube channel after 13 days

The video was uploaded on "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" official YouTube channel

By Web Desk
November 25, 2021
Prince William on Thursday uploaded a new video of his latest  activity on  his  official YouTube channel   "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge".

The video features the Duke's conversation with  emergency responders on mental health and  support.

The video has been watched by thousands of people within an hour after it was uploaded.

The YouTube channel of  Prince William and Kate Middleton has crossed more than half a million subscribers.

The latest video was posted with the gap of 13 days. 