Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson 'very flirty' in most recent outing

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are getting close by the second which was proven in their most recent outing.
On Sunday the pair was seen grabbing some food at an Italian restaurant.
For the outing, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen donning an all-black ensemble in a maxi leather skirt with gloves and a turtleneck and a baseball cap while her man kept it casual in a jeans and a T-shirt and sneakers.
An insider told People that the couple couldn't help but giggle in each others' presence.
"They sat very close to each other and Kim kept giggling," the insider said.
"He was very pleasant and ordered a lot of food for them. They shared several pasta dishes. He had his arm around Kim and they were very flirty. You could tell that Kim had the best time. They very much acted like a couple."
