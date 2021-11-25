AR Rahman's daughter earns praises during Dubai Expo 2020 live performance

Indian music maestro AR Rahman's daughter her father's mini-me when it comes to singing.
Khatija Rahman, a 23-year-old budding singer, amazed audiences at the Dubai Expo 2020 with her spiritual performance to Farishton.
The single, which is originally crooned by Khatija herself, talks about freedom and empowerment.
Speaking about her debut performance in an earlier interview, the young singer touched upon her desire to share her art as a message.
"Yes, I’ve always wanted my art to have a message. This doesn’t mean one shouldn’t be an entertainer. Music is the medium understood by everyone and is a great influence on one’s heart and mind. I want to spread a message of unity, acceptance of diversity, co-existence," said Khatija
