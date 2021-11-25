Grammys criticized for nominating Marilyn Manson, CEO defends decision

Grammy CEO Harvey Mason defended the decision to nominate Manson, who is accused of sexual assault

After the Recording Academy came under fire for nominating controversial musician Marilyn Manson at the 2022 Grammys despite him being accused of sexual assault, CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has come out to defend its decision.

Speaking to The Wrap on Tuesday, Mason said that the Academy doesn’t ‘restrict’ individuals from submitting their names for consideration.

“We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules... is this recording eligible based on date and other criteria. If it is, they can submit for consideration.”

However, he did say that the Grammys will closely control the actual ceremony on January 31, 2022 at the Staples Center.

“What we will control is our stages, our shows, our events, our red carpets,” said Mason.

“We’ll take a look at anyone who is asking to be a part of that, asking to be in attendance, and we’ll make our decisions at that point. But we’re not going to be in the business of restricting people from submitting their work for our voters to decide on.”

Marilyn Manson is up for Album of the Year for his work on Kanye West’s Donda and for Best Rap Song for Jail.