Joe Jonas gets roasted by Sophie Turner over wearing a ‘purity ring’

Joe Jonas was showed no mercy on Netflix’s special, Jonas Bothers Family Roast as his wife Sophie Turner had a good time roasting her hubby on November 23.

The Game of Thrones star took the microphone in hand to target the ‘purity rings’ the Jonas Brothers wore earlier in their career.

Calling the idea lame, Turner said, “No, the rings weren’t a good idea. Yes, as a gesture they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame.

But remember, this was about more than a gesture. This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example."

Taking a step ahead with the crude joke, The Avengers actor dropped jaws as she added, “Look, Joe wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in co-stars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two."

“To be honest, Joe and the purity ring thing was kind of like a modern-day Cinderella. Joe tried to find a match for his purity ring a few times, but finally the finger hit me.

And it’s also like Cinderella because most of the girls he tried it with were under contract to Disney,” turner added.