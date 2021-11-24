Omid Scobie starts blocking people after being called Meghan Markle's 'cheer leader'

Omid Scobie , the co-author of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's biography "Finding Freedom" hinted that he is blocking people on Twitter.

Taking to the microblogging website, he wrote "Normalize blocking just for the vibes", without sharing the reason behind his decision.

He tweet came after some royal family fans started trolling over his interview in BBC documentary "The Princes and The Press".

Several British royal expert took to social media to criticize him. A senior journalist associated with Daily Mail called him cheer leader of Meghan Markle.

Omid Scobie

A royal fan said he was included in the documentary to plead innocence for the Duchess of Sussex.

Without responding to criticism, Omid wrote on Twitter, "For full transparency, the interview I gave for BBC’s “The Princes and the Press” took place on November 19, 2020."



The British royal family slammed the BBC over a documentary that claimed a behind-the-scenes briefing war erupted before Prince Harry and his wife Meghan quit frontline duties.

"The Princes and the Press" dwelt on how Harry and his elder brother William have handled the media as they rose to adult prominence following the tragic death of their mother Diana in 1997.