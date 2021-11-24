Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk 'spending more time' amid reconciliation rumours

According to a source, the couple's existing bond of co-parents 'hasn’t changed'

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are spending more time together as a family after sparking reconciliation buzz.



According to a source cited by Us Weekly, the couple's existing bond of co-parents “hasn’t changed.”

They are “spending a lot of time together” but their focus is completely on their 4-year-old daughter, Lea.

“When Bradley gets breaks from filming, he enjoys being with family. He and Irina will have dinner together and partake in fun kid-friendly activities that involve their daughter," the source shared.

The insider also added that the former flames remain “incredibly close,” as they build an “amazing co-parenting relationship,” for their daughter Lea.

The duo was also spotted spending Halloween together, repeating their costumes from 2017, when they were together.



For the unversed, the couple started dating in 2015 for four years before breaking up in 2019.

