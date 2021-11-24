Olympian Talha Talib teases ‘surprise’ with Ahmed Ali Akbar

Talha shared a picture with Ahmed on his Instagram with a cryptic caption that has left fans curious

Weightlifter Talha Talib, who represented Pakistan at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, seems to be cooking something up with actor Ahmed Ali Akbar.

Talha, on Tuesday, shared a picture with the Parizad actor on his Instagram with a cryptic caption that has left fans curious.

“Good to meet you @ahmedaliakbarofficial brother. Surprise soon!” wrote Talha.

Ahmed also shared a picture with the sportsman on his Instagram story, wishing him good luck for the upcoming weightlifting world championship.



Neither of the two provided any more detail about the ‘surprise’, however, fans wildly speculated in the comments section about Talha joining the cast of Parizad.

Many also pointed out similarities between the two with one fan noting, “You both look twins type brothers in this beard.”