'Seinfeld’ star Lou Cutell passes away at 91

Lou Cutell, best known for his roles in 'Seinfeld' and 'Grey’s Anatomy' has died at the age of 91

Lou Cutell, best known for his roles in Seinfeld and Grey’s Anatomy has died at the age of 91, reported Variety.

The news was confirmed by Cutell’s longtime friend Mark Furman in a Facebook post.

“After 91 years, and a great life, my friend Lou Cutell went home,” wrote Furman, also sharing pictures of the late actor.

“A film, theatre and character actor,” he added, listing down some of Cutell’s most memorable roles, including, “Big Larry in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, A– Man in Seinfeld, Abe in Grey’s Anatomy S12, E4.”

The official Pee Wee Herman Twitter account also dedicated a thread to the actor, writing, “He was wonderful—sweet, caring and unassuming. He was also slyly and wickedly funny.”

Cutell, born in New York City in 1930, started his career 60 years ago with a role in the Broadway musical The Young Abe Lincoln.