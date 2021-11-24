'Seinfeld’ star Lou Cutell passes away at 91

Lou Cutell, best known for his roles in Seinfeld and Grey’s Anatomy has died at the age of 91, reported Variety.
The news was confirmed by Cutell’s longtime friend Mark Furman in a Facebook post.
“After 91 years, and a great life, my friend Lou Cutell went home,” wrote Furman, also sharing pictures of the late actor.
“A film, theatre and character actor,” he added, listing down some of Cutell’s most memorable roles, including, “Big Larry in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, A– Man in Seinfeld, Abe in Grey’s Anatomy S12, E4.”
The official Pee Wee Herman Twitter account also dedicated a thread to the actor, writing, “He was wonderful—sweet, caring and unassuming. He was also slyly and wickedly funny.”
Cutell, born in New York City in 1930, started his career 60 years ago with a role in the Broadway musical The Young Abe Lincoln.
Jon Batiste leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and Doja Cat with eight, as Billie...
The 64th annual show has once again expanded the number of nominees in its prestigious general categories, taking the...
Royal family 'nervous about anything getting out to Harry and Meghan', according to expert
Adele's 30 surpasses Taylor Swift’s Evermore
Jennifer Aniston plays news presenter Alex Levy in The Morning Show
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s.