Kangana Ranaut’s derogatory remarks against Sikh religion slammed by FIR

Kangana Ranaut’s alleged derogatory remarks for farmers calling them ‘Khalistani’ were slammed by FIR on Tuesday.

The members of Sikh community filed an FIR against the Bollywood star for hurting Sikh's religious sentiments in her Instagram post.

“Khalistani Terrorist may be arm twisting the government today.. but let’s not forget the woman prime minister had crushed them under her shoe…no matter how much suffering she caused to this nation…

she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life…but did not allow the country to break into pieces…even decades after her death…they still shiver on hearing her name…they need gurus like her.” (Translated into English by Indian Express)

The FIR which has been registered by leaders of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), claimed that the above mentioned statement of Ranaut insulted Sikh beliefs.