Rohit Shetty gets candid about his struggles through career



Rohit Shetty opened up about his struggle as an assistant before venturing into the art of direction.



Back then, the filmmaker used to earn only RS 35 for a day’s work.

In an interview with Curly Tales, the Sooryavanshi director said, “It was not an easy journey actually. People think that since I'm from the film industry it must have been easy for me. When I started working, I used to get just ₹35. Many times it happened that I had to choose between food and travel. Sometimes I had to miss food and sometimes travel. I also started walking on the set."

“We were staying in Santa Cruz and then we shifted to Dahisar, to my grandmother's house. Financially there were a lot of crises at that time so we didn't have a house to stay. My grandmother used to stay in Dahisar, it was very far. Then I started walking. I used to walk from Malad to Andheri, many times. It used to take me one and a half, two hours in the sun. I know the lanes so now when I tell my driver 'Take this route, not that', he looks at me in the rearview mirror 'How does he know, was he a thief before?”

The artist managed to make superhit films like Golmaal franchise and Chennai Express for which he gained immense recognition.