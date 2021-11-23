Sofía Vergara, Joe Manganiello mark 6th anniversary with throwbacks

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello took a stroll down memory lane on their 6th wedding anniversary

Sofía Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello took a stroll down memory lane as they marked six years of wedded bliss on Monday.

The Modern Family star celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with Manganiello with throwback pictures from their 2015 nuptials.

“Feliz Aniversario mi amor! 6yrs. To many more! Love u!” she wrote in the caption.





Manganiello followed suit, sharing a video of the couple happily dancing away to Frank Sinatra’s The Way You Look Tonight on their wedding day.

“Six years ago today I married the woman of my dreams. Feliz Aniversario mi amor… I can’t believe it’s been six years, time flew! I love and miss you so much,” The True Blood actor captioned the video.





Vergara, 49, and Manganiello, 44, got married in November, 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida with friends including Channing Tatum, Reese Witherspoon, and Vergara’s Modern Family co-stars in attendance.