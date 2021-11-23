Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk 'incredibly close' as romance rumours kick off

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk may be getting romantic once again as they set of rumours once more after their split.

A source told US Weekly that their bond "hasn’t changed".

The insider shared that the duo are "spending a lot of time together" as they focus on parenting their four-year-old daughter Lea.

"When Bradley gets breaks from filming, he enjoys being with family," the source details.

"He and Irina will have dinner together and partake in fun kid friendly activities that involve their daughter."

The actor and model have grown to be "incredibly close" and are building an "amazing coparenting relationship".