Taylor Swift celebrates 'All Too Well' hitting #1 on Billboard Hot 100

American singer Taylor Swift is overjoyed after her song All Too Well (Taylor's version) hits soaring heights.

Taylor has made a new record with her ballad, hitting #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest song to do-so.

Celebrating the milestone, Taylor shared a goofy TikTok she exclaimed 'What the hell?' in a baby voice as historic headlines appears in the background.

Swift captioned the video saying: 'You guys sent a 10 minute song to number one for the first time in history honestly WTH.'



Turning to her Twitter later, the songstress praised her fans for her accomplishment.

"I’m so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it. You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I’m floored. A ten minute song is at the top of the Hot 100," wrote Taylor.

Then she thanked her creative partners, saying: 'THANK YOU to the team that made All Too Well (the 10 min).

Praising her songwriting team, she gave a shout out to: "The ultimate craftsman of songs that sound epic' Jack Antonoff and 'bad a**' Laura Sisk, along with musicians Christopher Rowe and Liz Rose. Love you all," concluded the singer.



