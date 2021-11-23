Priyanka Chopra rubbishes divorce rumours with Nick Jonas

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has dismissed divorce rumours with husband Nick Jonas with a romantic comment on his post.
The Find You singer turned to Instagram late on Monday and shared a video of his work out from the gym.
He posted the video with caption “Monday motivation. Let’s get it”.
The Bajirao Mastani actor, who fueled split rumours with Nick by removing surname from her Instagram profile earlier in the day, was the first to shower love on him.
She can’t stop gushing over the husband with a romantic comment.
Priyanka commented “Damn! I just died in your arms” followed by heart and heart-eyed emoticons.
Earlier, Priyanka removed husband Nick Jonas’ last name from her Instagram profile, sparking divorce rumours after three years of their wedding.
