 
close
Monday November 22, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Camila Cabello discloses name of a person who ‘changed’ her life

Camila Cabello said “My middle school drama teacher Mr Nardone who sadly passed away but also changed my life”

By Web Desk
November 22, 2021
Camila Cabello discloses name of person who ‘changed’ her life
Camila Cabello discloses name of person who ‘changed’ her life

Singer and songwriter Camila Cabello has revealed the name of a person who 'changed' her life days after breakup with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Camila, who recently returned to the social media after split with Mendes, also disclosed that she ‘cried like a baby’ after watching Adele’s reunion video with her old teacher.

Sharing the video in her Instagram Stories, the Million To One singer said, “Just cried like a baby at this @adele, you have such a beautiful spirit and this was such a gorgeous moment.”

Camila Cabello discloses name of a person who ‘changed’ her life

Camila further said: “(This) reminded me of my middle school drama teacher Mr Nardone who sadly passed away but also changed my life.”

Adele broke down in tears during her ITV concert special after a surprise reunion with her old English teacher on stage.

Last week, Shawn Mendes and Camila announced the end of their romance after two years of dating.