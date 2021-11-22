Camila Cabello discloses name of a person who ‘changed’ her life

Singer and songwriter Camila Cabello has revealed the name of a person who 'changed' her life days after breakup with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.
Camila, who recently returned to the social media after split with Mendes, also disclosed that she ‘cried like a baby’ after watching Adele’s reunion video with her old teacher.
Sharing the video in her Instagram Stories, the Million To One singer said, “Just cried like a baby at this @adele, you have such a beautiful spirit and this was such a gorgeous moment.”
Camila further said: “(This) reminded me of my middle school drama teacher Mr Nardone who sadly passed away but also changed my life.”
Adele broke down in tears during her ITV concert special after a surprise reunion with her old English teacher on stage.
Last week, Shawn Mendes and Camila announced the end of their romance after two years of dating.
