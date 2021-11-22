Kamal Haasan hospitalized after testing positive for COVID

Kamal Haasan has been hospitalized in Chennai, India, after testing positive for COVID-19

Indian actor Kamal Haasan has been hospitalized in Chennai, India, after testing positive for COVID-19, reported India Today.

Haasan’s positive diagnosis comes days after his return from the US, where he recently launched a new clothing line by the name of Kamal’s House of Khaddar.

The Chachi 420 actor took to Twitter on Monday, November 22, to confirm the diagnosis, saying, “There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Govt infection was confirmed on examination.”

He added that he is currently isolating at a hospital, and that the ordeal has made him realise that the pandemic is not over yet. He urged people to take utmost precaution.

Haasan has been busy shooting for the upcoming film Vikram, as well as hosting episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5.