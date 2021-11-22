Priyanka Chopra sparks divorce rumours from husband Nick Jonas

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has removed husband Nick Jonas’ last name from her Instagram profile, sparking divorce rumours after three years of their wedding.
The Bajirao Mastani actor has left her millions of fans worried shortly after she removed Nick Jonas last name.
Priyanka and US singer Nick Jonas got married on December 1, 2018.
Recently, the couple celebrated their first Diwali in their first home together.
Priyanka shared sweet photos from the event saying “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special.”
“Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels.”
“To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full.”
