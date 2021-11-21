Jennifer Lopez hints to become Ben Affleck's wife

Jennifer Lopez stunned everyone as she revealed that she is '100 per cent' open to the idea of getting married again amid her romance with Ben Affleck.

The Batman star , according to his fans, is also waiting for the right time to fulfill his ladylove's desire as the two have already sent people into a frenzy by confirming their relationship.

Speaking with Today, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she's ready to become bride again. When asked by a host whether she would ever consider getting married for a fourth time, the superstar, who's busy in promoting her upcoming Valentine’s Day film Marry Me, was firm in her answer.

Lopez said: "100 per cent. I’m a romantic, I always have been. I’ve been married a few times. I still believe in happily ever after, for sure."

"I’m a human being like everybody else. I’ve had my ups and downs; I’ve made mistakes and I’m really proud of where I’ve come to in my life and who I am as a mom, an actor and as an artist, so it’s okay."

The Hustlers star has been married three times. Her first husband was actor Ojani Noa, from 1997 to 1998. In 2001 Lopez married Cris Judd, but their relationship ended less than a year later. The singer's third husband was Marc Anthony, who she married in 2004. They had two children together, twins Maximilian and Emme, 13, before announcing their separation in July 2011.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are dating these days after rekindling their romance. J.Lo's recent message has sparked wedding rumours with Affleck, who is also enjoying company of Lopez and willing to spend most of his time with the star.