Meghan Markle called out over ‘un-royal behavior’ in Ellen chat: Report

Meghan Markle recently got called out for portraying the kind of behavior that is allegedly “unbecoming” of a royal in her interview with Ellen DeGeneres.



This claim’s been made by royal commentator Emily Andrew, and during her interview with Good Morning America, the expert touched on Meghan’s “unroyal” behavior during Ellen chat.

She told the hosts, “What the royals do, they highlight, it's not about them, they highlight the good work of other people.”



"They put the limelight and the spotlight on ordinary people, and of course, Meghan, as we know, Meghan likes the limelight being on herself. And as a royal, she could never have done that chat."

This claim comes just days after Caitlyn Jenner commented on how ‘authentic’ Meghan Markle seems during her Ellen DeGeneres interview.