Royal expert explains why Meghan Markle appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Commenting on Meghan Markle's surprise appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" a royal correspondent wrote the Duchess of Sussex is seeking to bolster her image after her apology for misleading a court in the UK.

Writing for UK's Daily Express, Richard Palmer said, parts of a US media until now has largely portrayed the wife of Prince Harry as a victim.

Talking about a New York Times report, he said "I may be wrong but I don’t believe The New York Times covered the appeal hearing on the day it was hosting an event at which Meghan spoke."

He said the piece run by the website of the publication published the story at the end of last week.

"It’s an interesting piece because it does raise Meghan’s credibility problem with an east coast, liberal, middle class audience," Palmer wrote while commenting on nytimes.com's piece headlines "For Meghan, an Image Rendered in a UK-US Split Screen."

He added, "But it also repeats many of the false assumptions that has made much US media coverage of the Sussexes’ exit so unreliable."