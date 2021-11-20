Salma Hayek receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Popular Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek has achieved a new career milestone by receiving a prestigious honor, Hollywood Walk of Fame Sat on Friday.

Accepting the honour, the Eternals star dedicated the star to her fans, who encouraged her to follow her dreams.

For the ceremony, held in Los Angeles, the Oscar-winning actress, 55, chose a gorgeous black dress with a deep neckline, with rhinestone embellishments. She completed her look with a stylish pair of black heels.





Humbled to receive the honour, Hayek shed light on her film career and expressed gratitude towards fans for supporting her throughout the time.

She said it was a day of immense joy for her and “healing” for “terrifying” episodes from the past, including a knife-wielding man attacked her and a couple of her friends on Hollywood Boulevard.

“Why am I telling you this? Because every time I think of Hollywood Boulevard, that is what I remember. And the truth is that that night when I went home I said to myself: ‘What am I doing here? Nobody wants me to be here. They almost killed me,” she said.

The starlet also recalled how she was told she would never find a place in the US and suggested to return home and do soap operas. “But I stayed here.”

“I want to tell you, my dear fans, that you gave me the courage to stay here. All Latinos in the United States knew who I was. They understood that I had come with dreams like them. These fans have been with me for 37 years. They gave me the courage,” Hayek said.

Hayek was joined at the ceremony by her husband François-Henri Pinault, 59, and their 14-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma.

Her Grown Ups co-star Adam Sandler and the Eternals director Chloe Zhao also paid tribute to the actress for her remarkable achievements.