Mick Rock, who photographed Queen, David Bowie, passes away at 72

Famed celebrity photographer Mick Rock, who worked with stars like David Bowie, Debbie Harry and Lou Reed, died at age 72.

The tragic demise of the artist was announced on his official social media accounts.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share our beloved psychedelic renegade Mick Rock has made the Jungian journey to the other side,” read the statement.

Rock's cause of death remains unknown.

He was the official photographer of Bowie in the early 1970s and had helped him bring fame to his alter ego, Ziggy Stardust.

The photographer then went on to capture portraits of stars like Iggy Pop, Lou Reed, and the iconic shot of Queen members with their faces part-shadowed.