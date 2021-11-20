Salman Khan drops ‘spirit’ of ‘Antim: The Final Truth'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday dropped the ‘spirit’ of his upcoming film Antim, song Koi To Aayega.



Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared the song with caption “The spirit of Antim …Koi Toh Aayega out now.”

Aayush Sharma also took to the Facebook-owned app and uploaded the song with caption “Dil thaam ke baithiye #KoiTohAayega sab apni muthhi mein karne! Song out now!.”

Composed by Ravi Basrur, the song is crooned by Ravi Basrur and Shabbir Ahmed.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth marks the first onscreen collaboration between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma.

The film is produced by Salma Khan, the mother of Salman, and presented by Salman Khan Films.

Salman essays the role of a policeman while Aayush portrays the character of an antagonist.