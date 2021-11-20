Ayeza Khan gets a hair transformation, receives mixed reaction from fans

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan shared a glimpse of her new haircut and received mixed reaction from her millions of fans.
Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh actor shared her dazzling photo with a new hair look.
She said, “Hey guys! So you know that im really proud of my kalay lambay baal but I've been thinking of cutting them short for sometime now. And i finally did ittt!!!”
Ayeza Khan continued, “But mujhy ap logon k honest opinions chahiye. So comment below and let me know!! #YehHoiNaBaat.”
Fans and friends dropped mixed comments to express their honest opinions.
One fan commented, “You want honest opinion so it didn't suits you.”
Another fan wrote “Ye suit nahi kar rhe aapki personality pr.”
“Long hair suit you more dear,” commented one more fan.
Some friends liked Ayeza Khan new hairstyle and praised her.
“Beauty queen,” wrote a fan.
Another follower commented “Fantastic.”
Sources shed light on why Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes’ relationship ‘just fizzled out’
Adele highlights some of the major back issues that she corrected through weight lifting
Hailey Bieber sheds lights on the incident when she twisted her ankle and broke her foot
DeGeneres as she had played a key role in the expansion of Meghan's family
He criticised Meghan Markle for her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
Justin Bieber sent Birmingham fans into a frenzy as he launched his hotly anticipated tour.The super popstar, who is...