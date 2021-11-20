Ayeza Khan gets a hair transformation, receives mixed reaction from fans

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan shared a glimpse of her new haircut and received mixed reaction from her millions of fans.



Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh actor shared her dazzling photo with a new hair look.

She said, “Hey guys! So you know that im really proud of my kalay lambay baal but I've been thinking of cutting them short for sometime now. And i finally did ittt!!!”

Ayeza Khan continued, “But mujhy ap logon k honest opinions chahiye. So comment below and let me know!! #YehHoiNaBaat.”

Fans and friends dropped mixed comments to express their honest opinions.

One fan commented, “You want honest opinion so it didn't suits you.”

Another fan wrote “Ye suit nahi kar rhe aapki personality pr.”

“Long hair suit you more dear,” commented one more fan.

Some friends liked Ayeza Khan new hairstyle and praised her.

“Beauty queen,” wrote a fan.

Another follower commented “Fantastic.”