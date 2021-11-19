Amitabh Bachchan shares a major throwback picture, Ranveer Singh reacts

Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared a glimpse into his old days as he shared a major throwback photograph on Instagram.

As soon as the picture was up on social media, fans started bombarding the post with love-filled comments.

However, the comment that stood out the most was from Ranveer Singh who wrote, “Hottie."

The two photos from past portray Bachchan dressed up in formal attire as he flaunted his dashing looks.

The veteran captioned the post, “Don't know where these days have gone." (Translated into English)

Singh is known for one of the quickest actor to react on his media fraternity friends and seniors’ pictures.



On the work front, the Bajirao Mastani actor recently starred in Akshay Kumar starrer, Sooryavanshi. He also fronted his maiden TV quiz show The Big Picture.

Meanwhile, in addition to hosting 13th season of his famed show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bachchan will soon be seen starring in Brahmastra.