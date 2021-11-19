Kourtney Kardashian lashes out at critics for spreading negativity

Model Kourtney Kardashian fired back at trolls criticizing her for not spending enough time with her kids.



Taking to Instagram the KUWTK alum shared a snapshot with her kids.

Fans reacted to and penned their own views on her latest post.

One said, “Oh wow you’re with your kids finally????”

Another responded, “I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life.”





The model shares 3 kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign with her ex Scott Disick and has been co-parenting her children in a civil way.

For now, Kardashian has moved on with Travis Barker and both often update fans on their love.