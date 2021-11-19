Batman and Spider-Man amaze fans with their unexpected move

Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland, known as Batman and Spider-Man, stunned everyone as they appeared together on Thursday along with The Flash director Andres Muschetti.

The two superstars' fans were over the moon as they finally got the Batman and Spider-Man crossover they were waiting for. The two were spotted heading to San Vincente Bungalows in West Hollywood to get dinner together.

Robert was looking dashing in navy jeans and a dark jacket, keeping his face mask on as he left the restaurant to avoid the onlookers.



On the other hand, Tom cut a casual figure as he opted for a beige trousers which he paired with an orange knitted jumper and colourful trainers.

They were seen being followed by people who attempted to get a selfie with them on their way to the cars.

Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson' fans were already excited about their likely collision in new thriller as Andres had recently teased that The Flash movie will be full of surprises, and the meeting will no doubt have fans clamouring for a Marvel and DC crossover.