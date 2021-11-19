 
close
Friday November 19, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Arjun Rampal signs role of Professor in Hindi adaptation of Money Heist

'On set again. A new journey begins,' announces Arjun Rampal

By Web Desk
November 19, 2021
Arjun Rampal signs role of Professor in Hindi adaptation of Money Heist
Arjun Rampal signs role of Professor in Hindi adaptation of Money Heist

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is all set to star in the Hindi version of Money Heist, directed by filmmakers Abbas-Mastan.

The actor turned to his Instagram on Tuesday to share his look from the upcoming sets of the film.

"Lights camera action. On set again. A new journey begins.#ThreeMonkeys #abbasmustanhusain #Mumbai #filmset," captioned the actor alongside selfie of himself in a brown leather jacket.

Arjun Rampal signs role of Professor in Hindi adaptation of Money Heist

The remake of the widely celebrated Netflix Spanish series is scheduled to release next year. Although the entire cast of the film has not yet been released, fans are expecting the thriller to be a promising adaptation of the original series.