Arjun Rampal signs role of Professor in Hindi adaptation of Money Heist

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is all set to star in the Hindi version of Money Heist, directed by filmmakers Abbas-Mastan.
The actor turned to his Instagram on Tuesday to share his look from the upcoming sets of the film.
"Lights camera action. On set again. A new journey begins.#ThreeMonkeys #abbasmustanhusain #Mumbai #filmset," captioned the actor alongside selfie of himself in a brown leather jacket.
The remake of the widely celebrated Netflix Spanish series is scheduled to release next year. Although the entire cast of the film has not yet been released, fans are expecting the thriller to be a promising adaptation of the original series.
