Minal Khan captures Ahsan Mohsin Ikram as he drives her in Karachi

Minal Ahsan becomes cameraman for Ahsan Mohsin Ikram as he drives her in Karachi

Lovebirds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are hitting the road as a part of their daily night shenanigans.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the 22-year-old diva gave fans a glimpse into her ride with husband Ahsan.

"Cameraman Minal khan k sath Ahsan ikram from Karachi," captioned Minal alongside the clip featuring Ahsan speeding up on his jeep.





Minal and Ahsan's videos comes hours before the Parchayee actor's 23rd birthday. The star, along with her twin sister Aiman Khan is expected to chime in her birthday bash around friends and family.

