Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson hold hands after making romance official

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have made their romance official.
Since news of their relationship became public, the couple was spotted out and about for the first time holding hands.
In an exclusive photo shared by DailyMail.com, the couple put on the affectionate display when they were out celebrating Pete's birthday in Palm Springs.
In the photo the Skims founder and Pete could be seen with beaming smiles as they exited from their car.
It is pertinent to mention that Pete is Kim’s first romantic partner since filing divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West.
