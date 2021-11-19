Aryan Khan spotted at NCB office in first appearance since birthday

The appearance marks Aryan’s first public sighting since his 24th birthday on November 13

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was spotted at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday to mark his weekly attendance as part of the conditional bail granted to him in an ongoing drug case, reported The Hindustan Times.

The appearance marks Aryan’s first public sighting since his 24th birthday on November 13 that was kept intentionally low-key this year in light of the tumultuous time in his personal life.

In videos shared by online paparazzi, Aryan can be seen in a white shirt with dark khaki pants with a black mask covering his face. He notably snubbed the throng of reporters and paps waiting for him outside the NCB office.





Aryan was arrested last month for alleged possession and use of drugs. He remained in judicial custody for more than 20 days before being granted conditional bail on October 30.

Among the conditions of his bail is a weekly appearance before the NCB, according to which the star kid made an appearance at the organization’s office on Friday.