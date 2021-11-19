Evelyn Sharma of ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ welcomes baby girl

Evelyn Sharma welcomed her first child, daughter Ava Rania Bhindi, with husband Tushaan Bhindi recently

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood actor Evelyn Sharma who welcomed her first child, daughter Ava Rania Bhindi, with husband Tushaan Bhindi recently.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor announced the arrival of her bundle of joy on Instagram on Friday, sharing a heartwarming picture of Ava tied to her in a baby sling, resting her head on her mother’s chest.





“The most important role of my life… #mommy to @avabhindi,” Evelyn captioned the post, tagging the Instagram account that she has created for Ava.

The first post on Ava’s Instagram shows her in the arms of a man, possible father Tushaan, as she heads out of the hospital. “Thanks, team! Off to first adventures..." reads the caption.





Evelyn first announced her pregnancy in July with an Instagram post of her showing off her baby bump with the caption, “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms.”