Bella Hadid responds to online sarcasm over privileged 'Vogue' comments

A video of Bella talking about not owning Louboutins until high school went viral and the model has responded

Bella Hadid has addressed online reaction to her seemingly privileged comments about not owning a pair of Louboutins until high school in a resurfaced Vogue video, reported People.

The 'privileged' remarks in question are from when Bella appeared for an episode of Life in Looks for the Vogue YouTube channel in which she dished out details about her fashion choices over the years.

At the end of this video, Bella commented on her Chopard earrings from the Cannes red carpet and said, “I never, growing up, had anything designer. My mom wouldn't let me. I think I got my first pair of Louboutins when I graduated high school...”





"I love to see that progression, I feel blessed that I made it out alive of that mental state that I was in for so many years," she added.

The clip was re-shared months later on TikTok with people taking digs at Hadid’s lack of designer clothing being “so relatable”.

The model then took to the comment section of one such TikTok video to clarify: “I never take anything I've ever had for granted, and I feel undeserving of it at all times.”

“I wore this same pair of shoes that were given to me as a gift for the first three years of my career to every job, every go-see or meeting. The metal is all that's left at the bottom of the heel,” she added as an explanation.

In the end, she agreed that it was a “bad story to tell” and that she “can’t listen to myself talk either”. She also apologized for sounding “pathetic.”